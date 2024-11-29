BASE DE ROTA: UN MONSTRUO DE DESTRUCCIÓN EN PLENO CRECIMIENTO Y OPERATIVIDAD
Selección de noticias sobre la Base Aeronaval de Rota:
300 MILLONES DE EUROS PARA AMPLIAR LA BASE DE ROTA
OTRO PORTAVIONES QUE VISITA ROTA:
AYUDANDO A ISRAEL DESDE ROTA:
DEFENSA ANTIDRON DE LA BASE DE ROTA:
EL NUEVO DESTRUCTOR LLEGA A ROTA:
NUEVO DESTRUCTOR Y 600 MARINES MÁS PARA LA BASE:
VISITA DE MARGARITA…
DESCRIPCIÓN DE LOS DESTRUCTORES:
QUE TRUMP ES MUY BUENO… SEGÚN EL DIARIO DE CÁDIZ Y LA RAZÓN:
EXCURSIONES A LA BASE POR EL DÍA 12 DE OCTUBRE:
EL ALMIRANTE Y EL ALCALDE CANTANDO LAS EXCELENCIAS DE LA
BASE AERONAVAL…:
EL ALCALDE FELIZ POR LAS OPORTUNIDADES ECONÓMICAS DE LA BASE…:
SUBIDA SALARIAL (JUSTO EN ESTE MOMENTO DE TENSIONES
INTERNACIONALES) PARA LOS TRABAJADORES DE LA BASE…:
OTRO BUQUE… “que otorga capacidades de base
expedicionaria móvil”:
DENUNCIA DE ADELANTE ANDALUCÍA:
EN LA CRISIS DE LÍBANO ESPAÑA OPERA DESDE ROTA:
NUEVO ALTO MANDO MILITAR:
DE ROTA A VALENCIA…:
5 MILLONES DE EUROS PARA UN SIMULADOR DE VUELO DE
HELICÓPTEROS…:
GIANT VOICE:
