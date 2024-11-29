viernes, 29 de noviembre de 2024

BASE DE ROTA: UN MONSTRUO DE DESTRUCCIÓN EN PLENO CRECIMIENTO Y OPERATIVIDAD


Selección de noticias sobre la Base Aeronaval de Rota:

300 MILLONES DE EUROS PARA AMPLIAR LA BASE DE ROTA

https://cadenaser.com/andalucia/2024/11/28/armada-define-el-diseno-de-ampliacion-de-los-muelles-de-la-base-naval-de-rota-por-valor-de-300-millones-radio-cadiz/

OTRO PORTAVIONES QUE VISITA ROTA:

https://www.outono.net/elentir/2024/11/26/una-visita-del-gran-portaaeronaves-anfibio-uss-wasp-a-la-base-naval-espanola-de-rota/

AYUDANDO A ISRAEL DESDE ROTA:

https://www.diariodecadiz.es/noticias-provincia-cadiz/destructores-eeuu-base-rota-misiles-iran-israel_0_2002485450.html

DEFENSA ANTIDRON DE LA BASE DE ROTA:

https://www.defensa.com/espana/armada-protegera-base-naval-rota-sistema-antidron-ultima

https://www.lavozdigital.es/provincia/base-naval-rota-crea-centro-especializado-drones-20240929191734-ntv.html

EL NUEVO DESTRUCTOR LLEGA A ROTA:

https://www.lavozdigital.es/provincia/llegada-quinto-destructor-norteamericano-consolida-rota-base-20241016114446-ntv.html

https://www.diariodecadiz.es/noticias-provincia-cadiz/imagenes-acto-bienvenida-destructor-norteamericano-base-naval-rota_3_2002579045.html

NUEVO DESTRUCTOR Y 600 MARINES MÁS PARA LA BASE:

https://www.elmundo.es/andalucia/2024/09/22/66ed9488fc6c835a128b4579.html

VISITA DE MARGARITA…

https://www.larazon.es/espana/robles-visita-base-naval-rota-destructor-uss-oscar-austin_2024101867128cfce2e54f000185271e.html

DESCRIPCIÓN DE LOS DESTRUCTORES:

https://www.20minutos.es/noticia/5644419/0/el-despliegue-de-eeuu-en-rota-la-base-gaditana-es-su-principal-hub-para-el-puente-aereo-con-oriente-medio/

QUE TRUMP ES MUY BUENO… SEGÚN EL DIARIO DE CÁDIZ Y LA RAZÓN:

https://www.diariodecadiz.es/noticias-provincia-cadiz/base-rota-victoria-trump-estados-unidos_0_2002736032.html

https://www.larazon.es/andalucia/seis-destructores-rota-trump-que-cambie-nada_20241107672c1b31656642000199e0c5.html

EXCURSIONES A LA BASE POR EL DÍA 12 DE OCTUBRE:

https://www.diariodejerez.es/que-hacer/conoce-base-rota-excursion_0_2002516483.html

https://www.diariodejerez.es/que-hacer/ciudad-estadounidense-Base-Naval-Rota-jerez_0_1873614932.html

EL ALMIRANTE Y EL ALCALDE CANTANDO LAS EXCELENCIAS DE LA BASE AERONAVAL…:

https://andaluciainformacion.es/provincia-de-cadiz/1828256/encuentro-ser-la-base-naval-de-rota-del-siglo-xxi-aborda-cuestiones-del-presente/

EL ALCALDE FELIZ POR LAS OPORTUNIDADES ECONÓMICAS DE LA BASE…:

https://rotaaldia.com/art/43866/el-alcalde-de-rota-destaca-en-un-encuentro-las-enormes-oportunidades-de-empleo-y-emprendimiento-de-la-base-naval

SUBIDA SALARIAL (JUSTO EN ESTE MOMENTO DE TENSIONES INTERNACIONALES) PARA LOS TRABAJADORES DE LA BASE…:

https://www.diariodecadiz.es/noticias-provincia-cadiz/trabajadores-locales-base-rota-subida-salarial-lineal_0_2002835435.html

OTRO BUQUE… “que otorga capacidades de base expedicionaria móvil”:

https://www.defensa.com/defensa-naval/atipico-navio-uss-hershel-woody-williams-base-espanola-rota

DENUNCIA DE ADELANTE ANDALUCÍA:

https://www.esdiario.com/andalucia/241002/144084/adelante-lanza-grave-alerta-base-rota-estan-metiendo-guerra-andalucia.html

EN LA CRISIS DE LÍBANO ESPAÑA OPERA DESDE ROTA:

https://www.lavozdigital.es/provincia/gobierno-ultima-base-rota-plan-repatriar-espanoles-20240929202116-ntv.html

NUEVO ALTO MANDO MILITAR:

https://www.diariodecadiz.es/noticias-provincia-cadiz/nuevo-comandante-cuartel-general-alta-diponibilidad_0_2002367298.html

DE ROTA A VALENCIA…:

https://www.canalsur.es/noticias/andalucia/cadiz/el-buque-galicia-de-la-armada-con-base-en-rota-viaja-ya-rumbo-a-valencia/2094840.html

https://www.diariodecadiz.es/noticias-provincia-cadiz/buque-juan-carlos-i-armada-despliegue-dana-valencia_0_2002800137.html

5 MILLONES DE EUROS PARA UN SIMULADOR DE VUELO DE HELICÓPTEROS…:

https://www.infodefensa.com/texto-diario/mostrar/4988294/-armada-invierte-cinco-millones-edificio-simulador-nh90-base-rota

GIANT VOICE:

https://www.lavozdigital.es/provincia/nuevo-sistema-notificaciones-advertencia-masiva-base-naval-20241115122442-ntv.html

